Lake sturgeon have been largely wiped out from the Great Lakes region. But Collier loves these behemoth, long-nosed, long-lived fish, they can grow to 200 pounds, and live 150 years, and she hopes to see them return to the Ohio River basin as well.

“They’ve been around since the time when dinosaurs walked on the earth,” she said. “Their populations have really taken a hit because of human activity.” Today, the fish is considered ‘endangered’ by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and in every other state and Canadian province throughout most of their range, according to Collier.

At one time, sturgeon were considered valuable in many industries. Their meat could be smoked and eaten; their eggs were coveted as caviar; “their fat was used as oil for lights, lamps, and they were used to power steamships,” Collier explained.

But lake sturgeon were overfished, their habitat destroyed and their long migration paths to spawn, sometimes hundreds of miles long, were blocked off. “We started building a lot of dams on rivers and creating reservoirs,” she said.

In 2018, a large dam was removed in the Sandusky River, another Lake Erie waterway in the Toledo area. “And within a couple months of dam removal, there was a sturgeon that migrated up the river,” Collier recalled. “It was the first time a sturgeon had been seen in that river system in maybe a century.”

Collier thinks taking down a string of dams along one river could help the sturgeon’s recovery in the Ohio River basin. “Removing those nine dams from the Mahoning River could be incredibly important for increased populations of lake sturgeon,” she said.

Mahoning River Restoration and Dam Removal

The only known breeding population of lake sturgeon in the Ohio River watershed is in Indiana’s White River, according to Donovan Henry, fish biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and coordinator of the Ohio River Basin Fish Habitat Partnership and the National Fish Passage Program.

“There is a dam there for hydropower,” Henry explained. “It’s quite a large river, and [sturgeon] can’t ascend it any farther, so they stop right there below that dam to spawn.”

There is a push by fishing groups and others to have that dam removed and to restore the natural river flow. “In a natural setting, the habitats that they would spawn in would be more functional,” he said.

Addressing climate change

Removing dams can also be a tool to mitigate some impacts of climate change, according to Henry, because it helps restore access to a variety of habitats for fish and other aquatic organisms. “That way they have access to different depths and different flows that as temperatures vary, they can actually be mobile and actually move to appropriate habitat for whatever climate condition there is,” he said.

Parts of the Ohio River basin are predicted to have more rainfall in the coming decades. Already, strong storms, when coupled with current land use practices “…are one of the biggest impairments to all of the streams in our Ohio River basin,” Henry said, eroding stream banks and washing away organisms in the streambed.

“It's impacting businesses and bridges and things like that. Removing that dam … keeps that stream functioning normally and keeps it in its historic channel.”

Dams can play into this problem, as flows increase from intense rain events. Henry said experts are seeing stream and bank alignments move. “That’s starting to wash away areas downstream, where it didn’t historically wash away,” he said. “It’s impacting businesses and bridges and things like that. Removing that dam … keeps that stream functioning normally and keeps it in its historic channel.”

His group is creating wetlands and floodplains in upper watersheds to hold back some of this water. Together with removing dams, this “…mitigate[s] some of the impacts of climate change,” he said.

Economic vitality

Experts like Henry and American Rivers say there is no exact watershed-wide inventory of dams in the Ohio River basin because there is a discrepancy over the definition of a dam, for instance, whether a dam in a pond should be counted.

But there are “…thousands and thousands we know in the Ohio River basin by any definition,” Henry said.

Many communities are like Leavittsburg and have concerns about taking down dams, according to Henry. But as more are removed, not only does aquatic habitat, water quality and safety improve, Henry said, but so does the river-based economy in many places.

“Pretty soon you have people kayaking and paddling and canoeing on the rivers,” Henry said. “As people who are using the river are making stops along the way to dine and shop, the community and the river start tying together and it does promote economic vitality.”

Standing on the banks of the Mahoning, Lowellville Mayor Jim Iudiciani wants that future for his village. He remembers his childhood here. “When I was a kid, if I went near that river, we’d get smacked,” he laughs, “…because it was so dirty and dangerous.”

He expects the water quality to improve once the dam is removed in Lowellville this summer. But looking at the river roll over the dam today, he sees beauty in it.

“And I’m getting this surreal feeling, a sad feeling, too, that now it’s coming out, we’re never going to see this again,” he choked up.

“But it needs done, you know?”

Julie Grant, managing editor for The Allegheny Front, authored this story. She can be reached at julie@alleghenyfront.org.

Good River: Stories of the Ohio is a series about the environment, economy and culture of the Ohio River watershed, produced by seven nonprofit newsrooms. To see more, please visit ohiowatershed.org.